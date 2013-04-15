Worldwide Successfully Accessing Medical Equipment Markets in CIVETS:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- For the last few years much interest and effort has been invested to better understand the first tier emerging markets of Brazil, Russia, India and China. But as that understanding matures, the spotlight is increasingly being cast on tier two markets that combine large populations with low median age, significant unmet clinical need, and rising economic performance. These markets have become known collectively since 2009 by the acronym CIVETS.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/successfully-accessing-medical-equipment-markets-in-civets



The CIVETS markets are geographically diverse but in common offer medical device and equipment manufacturers strong reliance on imports and rapid growth rates. At a time when established first-world markets are experiencing growth of 0-3% and with long-term issues around reducing sovereign debt, CIVETS such as Turkey and Indonesia are offering medical market growth rates of 7.4% and 14.5% respectively in the medium-term, albeit from a lower value base.



Of course, the political and health infrastructure in many of these markets is less stable and developed, and that is why this new report from Espicom is the perfect detailed briefing of significant long-term opportunities in these countries.



Understand fully the prospects and operating environment in these key emerging markets with this excellent report service



To Read The Complete Report with : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166280



Driven by patient population

All markets, including health, are per capita driven. But simple per capita considerations are not sufficient to appreciate the changing health profile of a country and the demand for health services/infrastructure. Understanding these dynamics will identify the potential for suppliers of medical devices, equipment and supplies and their related support

services.



A key aspect which links CIVETS is a growing population that is young, technologically sophisticated and consumer orientated. The median age in the 6 CIVETS markets is 27; in Egypt it is just 24. By comparison, the median ages in the US and UK are 37 and 40, respectively. This profile of large numbers of economically active individuals, along with development of diverse economic activity, often related to mineral wealth, is driving GDP up and hence the improvement in social and health provision.



Latest Reports:



The Outlook for Medical Devices in Northern Europe: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166281

The Outlook for Medical Device Markets in Northern Europe is published by Espicom Business Intelligence. Each report provides an individual and highly-detailed analysis of each market, looking at the key regulatory, political, economic and corporate developments in the wider context of market structure, service and access. The reports are available individually or as a discounted collection, and the price include 4 completely updated reports sent quarterly plus a comprehensive tabula review of healthcare data and details of local medical equipment distributors.



The Outlook for Medical Devices in the Middle East & Africa: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166283



The Outlook for Medical Device Markets in the Middle East & Africa is published by Espicom Business Intelligence. Each report provides an individual and highly-detailed analysis of each market, looking at the key regulatory, political, economic and corporate developments in the wider context of market structure, service and access. The reports are available individually or as a discounted collection, and the price include 4 completely updated reports sent quarterly plus a comprehensive tabula review of healthcare data and details of local medical equipment distributors.



Hemendra Parmar

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

sales@marketResearchReports.biz

website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/