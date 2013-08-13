Worldwide Surgical Robots Market 2013-2016 : Industry Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts to 2016 : ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- The Surgical Robots Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Surgical Robots market. These reports provide a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data have been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced ''on-the-ground'' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



The automated process revolution in surgery and communications is being implemented via robots. Robots automation of systems is providing significant improvement in the accuracy of surgery and the repeatability of process.



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According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, "Existing open surgery can be replaced in large part by robotic minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Minimally invasive robotic surgery, new robotic radiation treatment, and emerging robotic surgical approaches complement existing surgery techniques. Soon, all surgery will be undertakes with at least come aspects of robotic surgery replacing or complementing open surgery."



During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon. Metal tubes attached to the arms are inserted through the ports, and the cutting and visualization instruments are introduced through the tubes into the patient's body.



The surgeon performs the procedure while sitting at a console, manipulating the instrument controls and viewing the operation through a vision system. When a surgeon needs to change an instrument the instrument is withdrawn from the surgical field using the controls at the console. This is done many times during an operation.



The companies that get an early foothold in the market have significant strategic advantage. The robotic surgical technique benefits hospitals by reducing the length of patient stays, thereby enabling better cost management. This factor is driving demand for surgery robot systems. Since robotics provide surgeons with a precise, repeatable and controlled ability to perform procedures in tight spaces, they are increasingly in demand.



The aging US population has supported demand, since the occurrence of health issues that require medical devices is higher in the elderly population. Buoyed by strong demand and sales, industry profit margins have increased considerably during the past five years.



Hospitals are adopting robotic surgical devices to improve their outcomes numbers. Hospitals are measured on outcomes, robots for surgery, when used by a trained physician are improving outcomes significantly.



Hundreds of universities worldwide have research programs in robotics and many are awarding degrees in robotics. These "roboticists" are increasingly being hired by Global 2000 organizations to link mobile robots (mobile computers) into existing IT systems.



Compared with other minimally invasive surgery approaches, robot-assisted surgery gives the surgeon better control over the surgical instruments and a better view of the surgical site. Surgeons no longer have to stand throughout the surgery and do not tire as quickly. Hand tremors are filtered out by the robot's computer software. The surgical robot can continuously be used by rotating surgery teams.



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Surgical robot device markets at $3.2 billion in 2012 are anticipated to reach $19.96 billion by 2019 as next generation devices, systems, and instruments are introduced to manage surgery through small ports in the body instead of large open wounds.



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders

- Intuitive Surgical

- Mako

- Medrobotics

- Accuray

- Hansen Medical

- Freehand 2010



Market Participants

- Curexc Technology Corporation

- Freehand 2010 / Prosurgics

- Hansen Medical

- HealthCare Robotics Lab

- iRobot

- MAKO Surgical

- Otto Bock HealthCare

- Restoration Robotics

- Titan Medical

- UC Berkeley

- Vecna Robotics



Check Out These Key Topics

- Surgical Robotics

- Medical Devices

- Healthcare Robotics

- Enabling Technology

- Robotic-Assisted Minimally Invasive Surgery

- Robotic Surgical System

- Medical / Surgical Delivery Robots

- Intelligent Rehabilitation

- Assistive Technology

- Hospital Robots

- Robotic Surgery Equipment

- Surgical Robot Applications

- Next Generation Robotic Surgery

- Flexible Robot Platform

- Minimally Invasive Surgery

- MIS



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