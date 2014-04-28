Worldwide Tablet Forcast, 2014-2018 Industry Analysis Report Avaialble at ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- This report presents worldwide tablet market volume forecast per year for the period 2014-2018 and worldwide tablet market volume forecast per year for the period 2014-2018, as well as worldwide tablet market volume forecast per quarter for the period 1Q 2014 - 4Q 2014 and worldwide tablet market volume forecast per quarter for the period 1Q 2014 - 4Q 2014. The report includes forecasts of worldwide tablet market volume and share by region, by panel size, and by CPU type. The report finds that the worldwide tablet market volume grew further in 2013, helped mainly by shipments to Apple.



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The mainstream tablets are shifting from 7.x" and 9.x" to 8.x" and over 10" models. It is forecast that worldwide tablet market volume will continue to on the rise in 2014 albeit at a slower rate.



Table of Contents



Worldwide Tablet Market Volume, 2010 - 2018

Worldwide Tablet Market Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2013 - 2Q 2014

Worldwide Tablet Market Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2013 - 2Q 2014

Worldwide Tablet Market Volume by CPU Type, 1Q 2013 - 2Q 2014

Worldwide Tablet Market Share by CPU Type, 1Q 2012 - 2Q 2014

Worldwide Tablet Market Volume by Shipment Destination, 2012 - 2014

Worldwide Tablet Shipment Share by Shipment Destination, 2012 - 2014

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions



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