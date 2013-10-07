Worldwide Tablet TFT Panel Technology and Industry 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- This research report presents shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of the worldwide TFT panels used in tablets. The report includes tablet TFT panel shipment volume, shipment volume and share by panel size, as well as shipment breakdown by vendor country. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with TFT panel makers. The report finds that shipment volume of the worldwide tablet TFT panels reached around 118.52 million units in the first half of 2013, up 102.3% from the same period in 2012.



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Thanks to the boom of low-cost tablets, 7-inch panels have become mainstream, taking up 58.3% of the shipment share in the first half of 2013. The industry's shipment volume is expected to continue its growth momentum well into the fourth quarter with a double-digit percentage year-on-year growth.



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Table of Contents



Worldwide Tablet TFT Panel Shipment Volume, 2Q 2011 - 4Q 2013

Worldwide Tablet TFT Panel Shipment Volume by Size, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Tablet TFT Panel Shipment Share by Size, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Tablet TFT Panel Shipment Volume by Vendor Country, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Worldwide Tablet TFT Panel Shipment Share by Vendor Country, 2Q 2011 - 2Q 2013

Intelligence Insight

Research Scope & Definitions



Latest Reports:



Global ICT Industry and Market Report: 2013 Edition: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-ict-industry-and-market-report-2013-edition



The rigid economic conditions in 2012 stemming from the European debt crisis, slow recovery of mature economies, and less expected growth in the emerging markets had caused government and enterprise sectors to cut down their spending and led to low consumer confidence. Improved broadband service quality and increased income per capita in emerging countries have made smart handheld devices and other consumer electronic devices the engine of growth for the ICT Industry.



This report profiles the development of motherboard, notebook PC (including netbook), server, tablet, smartphone, large-, medium, and small LCD panels, LCD TV, and DSC (Digital Still Camera) in 2013 and examines their future trends beyond.



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Table of Contents



1.The Motherboard Industry

2. The Notebook PC Industry

3. The Server System Industry

4. The Tablet Industry

5. The Smartphone Industry

6.1 Definition and Scope

7. The LCD TV Industry

8. The Small- and Medium-sized LCD Panel Industry

9. The Digital Still Camera Industry



Apples iPhone 5S and 5C Debut and its Strategic Implications: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/apples-iphone-5s-and-5c-debut-and-its-strategic-implications



On September 10, 2013, Apple revealed two distinct iPhones, high-end 5S and cheaper 5C, at the same time during an event held at the company's US headquarters, breaking its one-a-year iPhone strategy.



In the face of the saturating smartphone market and dwindling growth momentum of the higher-priced smartphones, Apple this year has opted to change its product strategy. This report examines Apple's strategy shift and its implications for the company in terms of product deployment, partnerships and product pricing.



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Table of Contents



1.iPhone ASP Drops Significantly as Growth Momentum of High-end Smartphones Fades



2. Breaking One-a-year Strategy Aims for Profit Increase

2.1 Major Innovations in Hardware

2.2 Pricing Strategy



3. Placing Focus on the Asia Pacific Market to Claw Back Market Share6



Appendix



Table 1 Comparison of iPhone 5, 5S and 5C

Table 2 iPhone Price Variations Following the Launch of New iPhone, 2010 - 2013

Table 3 Estimated iPhone Price Variations if Standalone iPhone 5C is Priced at US$450

Table 4 Countries Included in the First Round Release of iPhones



Figure 1 Global Smartphone Shipment Share by Price Point, 2012 - 2013

Figure 2 Apple\'s Profit Margin, iPhone Shipment Volume and ASP, 1Q 2012 – 2Q 2013



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