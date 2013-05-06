Worldwide Ultrasound Systems Market to 2019 - Global Industry Share,Technological Advancements, Wide Applications and Device Portability to Drive Future Growth : MarketResearchReports

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Ultrasound Systems Market to 2019 Technological Advancements, Wide Applications and Device Portability to Drive Future Growth



GBI Research’s “Ultrasound Systems Market to 2019 Technological Advancements, Wide Applications and Device Portability to Drive Future Growth” report examines the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the following two ultrasound systems market segments: color doppler ultrasound systems and B/W ultrasound systems. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content related to market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and provides a detailed analysis of the pipeline products for each segment, as well as details of important Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) deals. The report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis carried out by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil

Information on market size for the color doppler ultrasound systems and B/W ultrasound systems

Annualized market revenue data, forecasts to 2019, and company share data for 2011

Qualitative analysis of key trends in the ultrasound systems market

Information on leading market players, details of the competitive landscape, and information on the leading technologies in the market



Develop business strategies with an understanding of the trends and developments driving the global ultrasound systems market

Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies

Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of emerging market opportunities

Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return

Identify, understand, and capitalize on the next big thing in the ultrasound systems market landscape

Make more informed business decisions based upon insightful and in-depth analysis of the global ultrasound systems market and the factors shaping it



