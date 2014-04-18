Worldwide Umbilical Market Analysis 2013 - 2017 Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The report titled “Global Umbilical Market: An Analysis (2013-2017)” provides an in-depth analysis of the global subsea equipment market with specific focus on steel tube umbilicals market and tubes inside the umbilicals. The report also analyzes the downhole pipe market including OCTG (steel pipes and tubes), large diameter line pipes and other subsea equipments like risers and flowlines. Also, the market for thermoplastic umbilicals is assessed in the report.



The report assesses the key opportunities in the subsea umbilical market and also outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Further, key players of the industry like Aker Solutions, Nexans, Oceaneering, Parker, Technip, Sandvik, Tubacex, Tenaris SA and Fine Tubes are profiled based on their key clients, manufacturing capacity, major umbilical umbilical projects, etc.



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Growth of the umbilical market and market for tubes inside the umbilical has also been forecasted for the period 2013-17 under three scenarios – best case, base case and worst case; taking into consideration the length of umbilicals under construction, planned umbilical development and possible umbilical development.



Segment/Product Coverage



Steel Tube Umbilicals

Thermoplastic Umbilicals

OCTG Tubes

Elements inside Umbilicals

Power Umbilicals

Large Diameter Line Pipes

Geographical Coverage



North America

Africa/Mediterranean

Asia-Pacific

North Sea

South America

Company Coverage



Aker Solutions

Nexans

Oceaneering

Parker

Technip

Sandvik

Tubacex

Tenaris SA

Fine Tubes



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Executive Summary



Subsea umbilicals refers to a composite cable which is used by offshore oil and gas industry for linking the various elements of subsea oil and gas production systems or in support of intervention or construction activities. The umbilical consists of functional components such as steel tubes, thermoplastic hoses, electrical power and/or signal cores, and optical fibers. Subsea production umbilicals forms a critical link between the production system and host facility conveying hydraulic power, process chemicals, and electrical power and signals to oil and gas production or water injection centers.



Length of an umbilical may vary from several kilometers and must be highly reliable in the subsea environment where recovery and repair becomes unquestionable after deployment. Factors such as rising demand for oil and gas worldwide, increase in oil and gas prices, increasing international rig counts, rise in E&P upstream investment and increasing SURF Capex are driving the growth of global subsea umbilicals market. However, offshore cost inflation, challenging new reserves, high complexity of deepwater developments and reduced access to resources pull back growth of the industry.



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