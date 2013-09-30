Worldwide Wireless Infrastructure Market 2013-2019: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- A smart phone is not very smart if the infrastructure can't support its applications. In response to the high growth smart phone markets, wireless infrastructure promises to grow dramatically in the near term.. Wireless Infrastructure technologies include WiMax, LTE, 4G and HSPA. These technologies are driving much higher capacity from the base station back to the fiber core. Fiber core is putting extreme pressure on provider's infrastructure and backhaul networks.



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WinterGreen Research predicts that the dramatic growth of wireless infrastructure is based on the growth of smart phones to a one trillion market by 2019, serving an installed base of 8.5 billion, many people having more than one smart phone. Wireless infrastructure markets at $58 billion in 2012 will be $163 billion by 2019, new markets evolved because of the value that apps provide to smart phones, mobile devices, tablets, and the Internet of things.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, “Wireless Infrastructure is being installed to upgrade core networks and upgrade backhaul and base stations to make systems more modern. Infrastructure for the Internet and for smart mobile devices creates demand for more sophisticated web development and web applications that in turn depend on more sophisticated infrastructure. Everything is going mobile. This evolution is driven by mobile smart phones and tablets that provide universal connectivity. Modern systems represent a significant aspect of Internet market evolution.”



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The proportions of wireless infrastructure market industry segments are expected to remain much as they are, with the small cells and femtocells achieving strong growth on the access side, the core infrastructure must be upgraded to support the added backhaul backbone infrastructure. Wireless apps are expected to achieve $37 trillion revenue by 2019. This unbelievable growth occurs as the Internet is expanded to implement the interconnection of everything.



Digital devices proliferate, machine to machine capabilities vastly expand instrumentation. The digital devices become the engine of a world economy, with apps collecting pennies a day for millions of apps from 8.5 billion people with smart phones by 2019.



WinterGreen Research is an independent research organization funded by the sale of market research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software. The company has 35 distributors worldwide, including Global Information Info Shop, Market Research.com, Research and Markets, Bloomberg, electronics.ca, and Thompson Financial. WinterGreen Research is positioned to help customers facing challenges that define the modern enterprises. The increasingly global nature of science, technology and engineering is a reflection of the implementation of the globally integrated enterprise. Customers trust wintergreen research to work alongside them to ensure the success of the participation in a particular market segment.



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