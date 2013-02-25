WorldyTown Offers an Opportunity to Create Free Social Networking Groups

Mayfield Heights, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- WorldyTown, a multicultural social network that brings people from around the world together, offers an opportunity to create free social networking groups. The website gives users an opportunity to join or create social networking groups based on their interests. The free social networking sites bring people together from around the world.



WorldyTown offers a variety of options for anyone who shares an interest in cultural diversity; groups based on interests or cultural backgrounds, sports groups, language partners, local hosts, language schools and many more. Social networking groups are constantly attracting the attention of people from around the world. The various groups available at WorldlyTown are Entertainment and Arts, International Cuisine, Language Practice Groups, Religious Groups and many more.



Creating social networking groups helps to promote existing and upcoming businesses. Social networking sites also help people connect with other business-associated contacts which help in expanding their business. These social networking groups help people to meet fellow social networkers, make contacts based on business interests or educational background and connect with people based on their business interests or educational backgrounds.



The global community of WorldlyTown consists of expats, travelers, immigrants, international students, language students and anyone who is interested in connecting with locals around the world or in advertising their products or services at the site for free.



About Worldlytown.com

Worldlytown.com is a multicultural social network that brings people from around the world together. People come to WorldlyTown to look for what they miss from their home countries, to connect with other people with diverse cultural backgrounds, and to learn about other cultures and languages. Every day great things happen at WorldlyTown - friendships are made among people who live overseas and who share the same ethnic background, relationships are born between singles who are looking for someone special with a specific nationality or religion, groups are created based on people’s interests, languages are learned or practiced among language partners, jobs are offered based on people’s work experience or language skills, and so much more.



For more information, please visit http://www.worldlytown.com/.