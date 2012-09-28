Worley Names Tim Temple as Executive Director

Halifax, Nova Scotia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Worley is proud to announce and welcome Tim Temple as an Executive Director. Mr. Temple will be responsible for the development of both private and public sector program administration.



Temple comes to Worley from Hammerman & Gainer, Inc. where he served as the Chief Executive Officer. He brings more than eighteen years of experience in strategic partnerships and operations, marketing and sales production, and program development and administration in the risk management and insurance industry. This background has helped Temple to make an easy transition into his current position with Worley.



“Tim brings energy, experience, and unique perspective to our company and our clients. We are thrilled to have him join the team,” says CEO Michael Worley. “Tim is an incredibly talented executive with the rare ability to deeply understand and prioritize program goals, needs and tasks in challenging conditions and often competing demands. Tim’s hire is a major validation of the capabilities and value Worley brings to it’s clients.”



In addition to his prior executive experience, Temple’s career includes extensive involvement throughout the insurance industry. After graduating from Southern Methodist University in 1993, Temple served as an aide to then Louisiana State Treasurer Mary Landrieu before joining Morris, Temple & Co. as a managed care and workers' compensation producer in Shreveport, Louisiana. Temple then served as Executive Director of a Texas-based, non-subscription program for McDonald’s workers compensation benefits before entering the boutique reinsurance brokerage at EWI Risk Services and later London-based Benfield, then the world’s third largest reinsurance intermediary. Temple next joined the Mergers and Acquisitions team at commercial auto insurer, Deep South before being named Regional Manager for its largest territory including New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arizona, Arkansas and Colorado. Temple then joined Hammerman and Gainer as Executive Vice President before assuming the role of CEO.



“It’s inspiring to be a part of a home-grown, Louisiana-based company that is so well-qualified, well-capitalized, and well-positioned as Worley,” said Temple. “I’m really excited to be part of the Worley team.”



Temple combines his recent executive experience with past experience in a number of other areas, specifically legislative tracking, and as a member of the Louisiana Committee of 100. Temple is an avid bird hunter and a volunteer pilot for the Veterans Airlift Command. He lives in New Orleans with his wife and two daughters.



For more information, please contact Herb Carver at 888-889-8070, email herbc@worleyco.com or visit the Worley website at www.worleyco.com.



About Worley

Worley is a risk management industry leader respected for its superior management of natural, weather related disasters; man-made, environmental events; class action settlement; and third party administration. Worley provides a wide range of case/claims processing, assessment and management services tailored to meet the specific demands of its clients. These services are provided in a prompt, precise and cost-effective manner anytime, anywhere. Worley’s clients consist of America’s largest standard lines insurance carriers, excess and surplus lines insurance companies, well-known private and public corporations, and municipal/governmental bodies.