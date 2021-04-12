Worried About Data Security? BrightideaI the Solution

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Data security is the major concern for any organization implementing new software. Would you want your innovation management software to be secure so that the best ideas are not exposed to data security risks? If the answer for this is yes, then Brightidea innovation management software is the obvious choice for you. Brightidea is the most secure innovation management platform on the market today, so you will never have to worry about your data security or compliance issues.



The company secures your business data and provides enhanced data security unmatched by other innovation management vendors. Brightidea offers enterprise-class security to their clients and ensures client data is always protected. With the data center and network security Brightidea ensures the confidentiality, availability, and integrity of the client data. The Innovation management software offered by Brightidea is hosted in cloud data centers that comply with numerous certifications like ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II. Apart from these certifications, the support team of Brightidea is available for clients during any security alerts and events. The cloud web application firewall and shield helps in minimizing Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.



Brightidea offers application security and takes numerous tests against security threats by ensuring client data protection. In application security, Brightidea offers security training, application framework security controls, quality assurance, dynamic vulnerability scanning, static code analysis, and security penetration testing. The company employs third -party security experts for performing in-depth penetration tests and web application vulnerability tests annually.



Along with the application security, Brightidea also offers product security. Product security comprises authentication options, On-site security, single sign-on (SSO), configurable password policy, secure credential storage, IP restrictions, and many more product security features. Users can manage access policies with authentication easily. There is also an option for single-sign-on (SSO). Brightidea provides encrypted communication across the servers with the use of HTTPS and Transport Layer Security (TLS1.2 or higher) over public networks. It encrypts data using AES-256 algorithm that is compliant with the industry standards. The company performs regular audits, and intrusion detection and prevention technology used for monitoring and blocking malicious traffic and network attacks.



Brightidea enables clients to meet their own compliance standards with general security and privacy frameworks like SOC2 and Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) STAR Self-Assessment. The company continuously monitors infrastructure, network systems, and devices. With the multi-level security zones and multi-factor authentication mechanism, Brightidea offers access control and on-site security. Top anti-malware solutions are used for protecting client data against threats like malware, virus, Trojans, and spyware. These anti-malware solutions are updated from time-to-time basis offering the most enhanced data security to the clients.

With the data security, preventing data loss is also very important. Brightidea implemented data loss prevention tools. It detects and prevents possible data breach and data ex-filtration that monitors, detects, and blocks sensitive data. Brightidea has been certified with US-EU Privacy Shield and the US-Swiss Privacy Shield programs. Brightidea's comprehensive policies and security levels offer enhanced security to its client's data as well as employees with employee security policies like background checks, and confidentiality agreements.



