VBF Worship Band Album out Now

Bakersfield, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Valley Bible Fellowship is a bible believing church led by Pastor Ron Vietti. The church was pioneered in 1974 by Ron and his wife Debbie with a group of fifteen youngsters. Now the church has grown into a movement of thousands of people and was recently named by Outreach Magazine as the 3rd fastest growing church in the U.S. Pastor Ron Vietti guides people to have a vibrant and lively relationship with God. The church is known for their avant-garde approach to spiritual life that is more out of the box style and less traditional in structure.



The VBF worship band comprises of talented artists from VBF church and they are happy to launch their first album. The VBF Worship Band has recorded at Korn’s studio which was once the studio of the legendary Buck Owens. The members have brought forth their creativity and flare to create some of the most loved worship songs. The VBF Worship Band is comprised of talented upcoming musicians like



- Jon Ranger - vocals, keys

- Eric Mizelle - vocals, rhythm guitar

- Shane Elliott - vocals, acoustic guitar

- Andy Watts - second acoustic guitar

- Karrisa Elliott – vocals

- Pablo Alaniz - lead, rhythm guitar

- Chad Persel - bass

- Nate Hendrick - drums

- Cody Ford - drums

- Liz Watts - pads, textures



Valley Bible Fellowship has always been Bakersfield’s favorite place to worship and learn about the word of God. The VBF Worship band has taken the fellowship to another level with their debut album. The band and other members of the church are very excited to see how God works with their new album.



But the decision to release an album was not made over night. Being a worship album, the band members prayed about it for over a year. When Pastor Ron Vietti and band member Jon Ranger spoke about making the church worship team more special, they came up with the idea to make this album. The band prayed about it, worked on it fervently, thought about funds, sought God’s help and finally accomplished their dream. The band members picked their favorite songs and rolled them out in an album. Every song emits energy and it is evident that they were recorded with passion.



“We started the band with a motive to glorify God. We have put together some of the most cherished worship songs in the album, but in our style. Basically we want people to be able to bring VBF worship with them wherever they go. We wanted to bring glory to God most of all” – the VBF Worship Band Karrisa Elliott is currently the worship leader of Valley Bible Fellowship and her newly released single “My Chains Are Gone” is a smash hit. The powerful lyrics summed up with Karrisa’s beautiful voice makes it a wonderful song and has already become everybody’s favorite. Amazing Grace My Chains are gone is a song that people have heard for a long time and know it word by word. The song talks about the freedom, grace and mercy that Jesus offers us in spite of our wickedness. The Valley Bible Worship team held a summer concert recently. This outdoor extravaganza was welcomed and attended by people from all over California.



“I moved to Bakersfield recently. I never used to attend church before because I always felt left out and bored. When my neighbor took me to Valley Bible Fellowship, I was awestruck. I could not believe I was in a church. The worship team was amazing; I had tears in my eyes throughout the worship session. I was moved by the message, worship and fellowship. I am so excited about their new album. I think VBF band is doing a great job, bringing all the lost souls to Christ in a very modern youthful way”- Jenny. C (24)



“Karrisa’s single is so beautiful and her voice is divine. The whole album is a great effort by VBF band to bring the oldies back in a creative style. I already have it on my iPod and I listen to it whenever I travel to work. It brightens up my day. My best wishes to VBF Band and I want them to know that Bakersfield is expecting more albums from them” – Nathaniel (30)



VBF Worship band’s debut album is now available on iTunes. The album consists of some precious numbers like Break every chain, Amazing Grace (My Chains are gone), you won’t relent, you are Good and many more. The VBF Worship band is excited about their debut album and is hoping to make more music to glorify God.



About The VBF Worship Band

The VBF Worship Band recorded at Korn's studio that was once the studio of the legendary Buck Owens. The members all take great pride in what they do, bringing their own creativity and flare to some of the most loved and cherished worship songs. This is the bands debut album and they are extremely excited to see what God does with it.