Worth Watching Stocks - Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT), Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) decreased -0.62% at the price of $1.60 recently on a traded volume of 180,225 shares, in comparison to 1.15 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -91.57%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and its total outstanding shares are 37.49 million. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Has AFFY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) soared +1.36% at the trading price of $0.149 on a traded volume of 1.09 million shares till now, whereas its average trading volume is 16.17 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +71.26%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.14 and $0.15. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide. The company offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including parts for high end printers, commercial imaging devices, aerospace and defense components, medical devices, automotive components, and industrial machines.



For How Long LQMT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) jumped +1.62% at the $8.09recently. So far in three months, the stock is up down +0.73%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.44 and $11.20. Its introductory price for the day was $8.07, with the overall traded volume of 94.22 million shares. OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products.



Will OGZPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), after opening its shares at the price of $53.52, dropped -1.56% , its recent trading price was $23.41 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 64,554 shares, in comparison to 83,047 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $18.73 and $29.63. Its introductory price for the day was $23.52. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide. Its Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment segment offers excavating equipment, such as hydraulic and mini excavators, and backhoe loaders.



Will KMTUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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