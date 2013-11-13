Worth Watching Stocks - AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM)



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) shares traded down -5.61% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0387 recently.



The share price of ACYD is currently trading within the range of $0.03 to $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 million. WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



Has ACYD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? F ind Out Here



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) shares traded up +0.53 during the current trading session, hitting $72.51 recently. The share price of NSRGY is currently trading within the range of $71.80 to $72.54. Company’s beta value stands at 0.64 points.



NSRGY current trading volume is 180,956.00, while its average volume is 527,308.00 million shares. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia.



For How Long NSRGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) is trading with an drop of -1.81%, along with the trading price of $8.68 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $8.68.



NOK recently gained a volume of 168,724.00 shares, while its average volume is 614,181.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $6.44 - $9.91. Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation. It’s activities comprise exploration and production of gas, transportation of gas, sale of gas domestically and abroad, gas storage, production of crude oil and gas condensate, processing of oil, gas condensate and other hydrocarbons, and sales of refined products.



Why Should Investors Buy OGZPY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



VOIP-PAL.COM INC(OTCMKTS:VPLM) stock hit its highest price at $0.19, after starting its trade at $0.19. Company reported a decrease of -10.88% at the price of $0.168 recently and its current day range is from $0.16 to $0.19.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $57.63 million. VoIP-PAL.com, Inc., a development stage company, operates as a broadband voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) telecom company in the United States. The company offers proprietary transactional billing platform tailored to the points and air mile business, as well as provides anti-virus applications for smart phones.



Will VPLM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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