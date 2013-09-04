Worth Watching Stocks - ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), ORION DIVERSIFIED HO (OTCMKTS:OODH), SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), ORION DIVERSIFIED HO (OTCMKTS:OODH), SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO)



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS:AMAVF) opened at the price of $110.78, touched its highest price of the day at $110.80 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $106.25 by scoring -3.40% at 12:12PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained 39.36%. In the previous 3 months it scored+120.21%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 13,631.00 shares up-till now, which is Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components. The company offers Arcam Q10, an lower than its average volume of 23,837.00 shares.



Has AMAVF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.10, starting its day trade with a price of $0.10 and reported a decrease of -16.67%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0900 at 12:11PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.03 - $0.82, while today, up until 12:11PM, its minimum price was $0.08. KV Pharmaceutical recently added a volume of 1.66 million shares, versus its average volume of 3.16 million shares. K-V Pharmaceutical Company operates as a specialty branded pharmaceutical marketing company primarily focusing on women?s health care in the United States



Has KVPHQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



ORION DIVERSIFIED HO (OTCMKTS:OODH) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -58.33% recently.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 110.53%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +455.56%. The company’s traded volume is 195,947.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 39,344.00 shares.



Why Should Investors Buy OODH After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SK3 Group Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:SKTO) is trading with a rise of 1.10% along with the exchange price of $1.95M up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.01.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 2200% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 9.52%. Today, up until 12:11PM, its minimum price was $0.01. SK3 Group recently added a volume of 1.95 million shares, versus its average volume of 4.84 million shares. SK3 Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a range of healthcare services in the United States.



Will SKTO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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