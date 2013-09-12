Worth Watching Stocks - CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS)



CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI) shares traded down -52.00% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0012 recently.



The share price of CBYI is currently trading within the range of $0.0011 to $0.0023. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million. Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



Has CBYI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) shares traded up +46.15% during the current trading session, hitting $0.190 recently. The share price of EXMCQ is currently trading within the range of $0.13 to $0.21. Company’s beta value stands at 3.23points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 2.85M, while its average volume is 507,961.00 shares. Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide. It transports various types of cargo, including iron ore, coal and grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, and sugar and scrap metal.



For How Long EXMCQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF) is trading with an drop of -4.26%, along with the trading price of $0.450 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.46.



NOK recently gained a volume of 357,281.00 shares, while its average volume is 273,142.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.30 - $1.42, while today, up until 2:01PM, its minimum price was $0.44.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave an optimistic declining overview as it lost -50.14%. Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Haile Gold Mine property located in Lancaster County, South Carolina. Romarco Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy RTRAF After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS) stock hit its highest price at $0.0048, after starting its trade at $0.0024. Company reported an increase of 75.00% at the price of $0.0042 recently and its current day range is from $0.024 to $0.0048.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $1.46 million. Southern ITS International Inc. develops, markets, and installs electronic security systems. The company was formerly known as Southern-ITS Corporation and changed its name to Southern ITS International Inc. in April 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in D'Iberville, Mississippi.



Will SITS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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