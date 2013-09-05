Worth Watching Stocks: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL), Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTE), Demand Media Inc (NYSE:DMD), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL), Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTE), Demand Media Inc (NYSE:DMD), First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) opened its shares at the price of $19.15 for the day. Its closing price was $19.37 after gaining +1.04% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.29 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.42 million shares. The beta of CBL stands at3.43.



CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a public real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, development, and management of properties.



Why Should Investors Buy CBL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:NTE) percentage change surged +1.50% to close at $8.12 with the total traded volume of 2.29 million shares, and average volume of 828,573.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.55 - $16.37, while its day lowest price was $7.88 and it hit its day highest price at $8.21.



Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. provides electronics manufacturing and design services to the original equipment manufacturers of telecommunication and consumer electronic products.



Will NTE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Demand Media Inc (NYSE:DMD) started its trading session with the price of $6.16 and closed at $6.31 by scoring +2.44%. DMD’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.27million shares, while the average trading volume remained 540,715.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $6.13-$6.32.



For How Long DMD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) ended its day with the gain of +1.54% and closed at the price of $11.22 after opening at $11.07. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.27 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.19 million shares.



First Horizon National Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally.



For How Long FHN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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