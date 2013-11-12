Worth Watching Stocks - Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), FUSE SCIENCE, INC(OTCMKTS:DROP), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), FUSE SCIENCE, INC(OTCMKTS:DROP), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD)



Cloud Security Corp(OTCBB:CLDS) shares traded down -13.19% during the current trading session, hitting $0.29 recently. The share price of CLDS is currently trading within the range of $0.24 to $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 97.73 million. Cloud Security Corporation, formerly Cloud Star Corporation, is an information technology services and software company. The Company delivers immediate, easy and secure access to computer desktops and other consumer electron devices from remote locations.



Has CLDS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY) shares traded down -6.81% during the current trading session, hitting $10.94 recently. The share price of LNCGY is currently trading within the range of $10.82 to $10.96. Company’s beta value stands at 2.80 points.



LNCGY current trading volume is 108,892.00, while its average volume is 123,051.00 shares.



Has LNCGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



FUSE SCIENCE, INC(OTCMKTS:DROP) is trading with an drop of -13.92%, along with the trading price of $0.0340 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.04.



DROP recently gained a volume of 3.95 million shares, while its average volume is 1.99 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.03 - $0.28, while today, up until 12:31PM, its minimum price was $0.03. Fuse Science, Inc., a consumer products company, develops alternative delivery systems with applications in the sports nutrition and medical fields.



Why Should Investors Buy DROP After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) stock hit its highest price at $0.05, after starting its trade at $0.05. Company reported a decrease of -29.86% at the price of $0.0350 recently and its current day range is from $0.03 to $0.05. ACYD total market capitalization remained $126.67 million. WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services.



Will ACYD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/