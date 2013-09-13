Worth Watching Stocks - Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN), FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX), Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)



Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) increased +3.73% and closed at $6.12 on a traded volume of 1.45 million shares, in comparison to 435,502.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 25.41%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $553.41 million and its total outstanding shares are 90.43 million. Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny?s, Inc., owns and operates family-style restaurant chains under the Denny?s brand name. As of June 26, 2013, it had 1,690 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,592 restaurants in the United States.



What was the Moving Force behind DENN On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on DENN



FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) plunged -2.26% and closed at $1.30 on a traded volume of 1.44 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.79 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.8%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.30and $1.34. FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation.



Has FCEL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Fi nd Out Here



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped down -0.83% and closed at $1.19. So far in three months, the stock is down -13.77%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.98 and $5.10 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.22. Its introductory price for the day was $1.19, with the overall traded volume of 1.14 million shares. Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases



Why Should Investors Buy DVAX After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) after opening its shares at the price of $2.13, dropped -17.92% to close at $1.74 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.38 million shares, in comparison to 429,468.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.19 and $2.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.14. Its introductory price for the day was $2.13. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel synthetic DNA- and RNA- based drug candidates



Will IDRA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/