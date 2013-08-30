Worth Watching Stocks - DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP)



DIRECTV (NASDAQ:DTV) volume of 3.10 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.75 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $47.71 - $67.85 and the day range was $57.85 - $58.62.The stock opened the session at $58.05, remained amid the day range of $57.85 - $58.62, and closed the session at $58.20. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.24% in previous trading session. DIRECTV provides digital television entertainment in the United States and Latin America. The company engages in acquiring, promoting, selling, and distributing digital entertainment programming primarily through satellite to residential and commercial subscribers.



Has DTV Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) traded 2.78 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.90 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.80 - $28.13. The stock was a bull and advanced +1.62%, while its closing price stayed at $27.57. The market capitalization of the stock remained 8.45 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +52.83%. Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes game software content and services for video game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic readers, and the Internet.



For How Long EA will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) volume of the stock was 7.11 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 10.51 million shares. The stock boosted +1.11% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $50.99. The stock traded 7.11 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 10.51 million shares. eBay Inc. provides online platforms, tools, and services to help individuals and merchants in online and mobile commerce and payments in the United States and internationally.



Will EBAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Endo Health Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ENDP) traded with volume of 2.33 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.55 million shares. The stock grew +1.67% and finished the trading at $41.35. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.33 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.75. Endo Health Solutions Inc. provides specialty healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company?s Endo Pharmaceuticals segment offers branded prescription products, including Lidoderm, Opana ER, Percocet, Voltaren Gel, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar, and Fortesta Gel for pain, urology, endocrinology, and oncology.



Why Should Investors Buy ENDP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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