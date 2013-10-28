Worth Watching Stocks - DYNAMIC APPLICATIONS (OTCMKTS:DYAP) , Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) , One World Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:OWOO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DYNAMIC APPLICATIONS (OTCMKTS:DYAP) , Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) , One World Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:OWOO)



DYNAMIC APPLICATIONS (OTCMKTS:DYAP) shares traded up +10.53% during the current trading session, hitting $0.105 recently. The share price of DYAP is currently trading within the range of $0.09 to $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 1.30 million. Company’s beta value stands at 9.18 points. Dynamic Applications Corp. focuses on manufacturing, marketing, and selling an electromagnetic percussion system that could be used as a chisel, a cutting tool, a magnet, and a coil. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.



What was the Moving Force behind DYAP On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on DYAP



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) shares traded up +2.92% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0141 recently. The share price of CERP is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.01. CERP current trading volume is 13.74 million, while its average volume is 11.34 million shares. Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line), which replaces up to 90% of the petroleum-based content of traditional plastics with materials from renewable resources.



For How Long CERP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) is trading with an upsurge of 0.78%, along with the trading price of $0.117 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.12



NVLX recently gained a volume of 1.25 million shares, while its average volume is 1.66 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.02 - $0.22, while today, up until 1:12PM, its minimum price was $0.12.



Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company is a biotechnology and life technology company with a specialty in living-cell encapsulation. It is focused on preparations for a new pancreatic cancer clinical trial through live-cell encapsulation of chemotherapeutic-converting cells.



For How Long NVLX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



One World Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:OWOO) stock hit its highest price at $0.0037, after starting its trade at $0.0029. Company reported an increase of 28.57% at the price of $0.0036 recently and its current day range is from $0.0029 to $0.0037.



OWOO total market capitalization remained $911.72, along with the total outstanding shares of 57.43 million. One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls. It intends to offer a range of mainstream multicultural dolls to high-end collectors and young pre-teen girls. The company is based in Houston, Texas.



Will OWOO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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