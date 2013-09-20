Worth Watching Stocks - ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:CMXHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:CMXHY)



ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF) opened at the price of $0.19, along with 316,816.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.19 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.184 by scoring +1.38% at 2:10PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -3.93%. In the previous 3 months it scored +16.07%. Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



What was the Moving Force behind EFRFF On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on EFRFF



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) stock recently hit highest its price at $15.93, starting its day trade with a price of $15.83 and reported a decrease of -0.44%. Its most recent trading price was $15.83 at 2:15 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $15.79 - $15.93, while today, up until 2:15PM, its minimum price was $15.79. Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products.



Has AZSEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 0.10% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.00 points, while its earnings per share was $-2.87.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 5.22%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +11.73%. Panasonic Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes various electronic products under the Panasonic brand worldwide. The company provides digital AV products, including flat TVs and projectors, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders.



For How Long PCRFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:CMXHY) is trading with a fall of -0.03% along with the exchange price of $ 58,256.00 up till now while its introductory price for today was $30.60.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook overview as it gained 0.39% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 0.44%. CSL Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Switzerland, Germany, and internationally.



Will CMXHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/