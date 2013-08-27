Worth Watching Stocks: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU), Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR), Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU), Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).



Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) decreased -1.36% and closed at $63.07 on a traded volume of 1.27 million shares, in comparison to 1.85 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 0.78%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $11.24 billion and its total outstanding shares are178.28 million.



Will ETR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric power production and retail electric distribution operations in the United States.



Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) plunged -0.58% and closed at $62.01 on a traded volume of 1.27 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.64 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -19.11%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $61.79 and $62.57.



Will VTR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.



Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) dropped -1.09% and closed at $77.84. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.12%. The 52-week range for the stock is $48.17 and $83.67 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $78.83. Its introductory price for the day was $78.52, with the overall traded volume of 1.27 million shares.



Will PRU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Prudential Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers in the United States and internationally.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) after opening its shares at the price of $22.03, dropped -2.41% to close at $21.48 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.26 million shares, in comparison to 891.583 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $12.31 and $24.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $22.06.



Will FLO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/