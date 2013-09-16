Worth Watching Stocks - Foodfest International 2000 Inc (OTCMKTS:FDFT), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Foodfest International 2000 Inc (OTCMKTS:FDFT), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY), Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS)



Foodfest International 2000 Inc (OTCMKTS:FDFT) opened at the price of $0.0017, along with 30.51 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.0017recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0012 by scoring -25.00% at 2:21PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -85.19%. In the previous 3 months it dropped -97.6%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 30.51 million shares up-till now, which is higher than its average volume of 10.64 million shares. Foodfest International 2000 Inc. provides water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and odor restoration, and re construction services. Its water damage restoration services include damage assessment,



Has FDFT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (OTCBB:NVIV) stock recently hit highest its price at $1.55, starting its day trade with a price of $1.50 and reported a decrease of -8.00%. Its most recent trading price was $1.38 at 2:18 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.94 - $6.20, while today, up until 2:18PM, its minimum price was $1.34. Attitude Drinks recently added a volume of 390,264.0 shares, versus its average volume of 1.23 million shares. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



Has NVIV Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS:BAMXY) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 0.82% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at 1.51 points.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 5.27%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +6.65%. The company’s traded volume is 12,028.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 72,353.00 shares. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



For How Long BAMXY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Advaxis, Inc. (OTCBB:ADXS) is trading with a rise of 2.44% along with the exchange price of $6.30 up till now while its introductory price for today was $6.20.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -44.92% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green with the improvement of 24.02%. Today, up until 1:54PM, its minimum price was $6.16. Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.



Will ADXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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