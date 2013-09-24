Worth Watching Stocks - Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) , Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA),Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) , Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA),Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)



Gazprom OAO (ADR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shares traded down -0.87% during the current trading session, hitting $9.13 recently.



The share price of OGZPY is currently trading within the range of $9.07 to $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion. Company’s beta value stands at 1.69 points. OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products.



Has OGZPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) shares traded down -3.81% during the current trading session, hitting $0.265 recently. The share price of EXMCQ is currently trading within the range of $0.23 to $0.29. Company’s beta value stands at 3.23 points. Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide. It transports various types of cargo, including iron ore, coal and grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, and sugar and scrap metal.



Has EXMCQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) is trading with an upsurge of 0.65%, along with the trading price of $61.60 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $61.24.



TRBAA recently gained a volume of 214,854.00 shares, while its average volume is 354,839.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $48.38 - $67.50, while today, up until 2:26PM, its minimum price was $61.24. Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States. The company engages in newspaper publishing, and television and radio broadcasting. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Broadcasting.



For How Long TRBAA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) stock hit its highest price at $20.68, after starting its trade at $20.66. Company reported a decrease of -1.81% at the price of $20.67 recently and its current day range is from $20.60 to $20.68.



LNVGY total market capitalization remained $10.77 billion, along with the total outstanding shares of 521.15 million. Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones



Will LNVGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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