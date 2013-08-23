Worth Watching Stocks - Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), META POWER INTL INC (OTCMKTS:MTPR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), META POWER INTL INC (OTCMKTS:MTPR)



Grillit Inc (OTCMKTS:GRLT) declined -25.17% recently, while trading on 81,581.00 shares at the price of $2.20. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.11 on Apr 26, 2013 and was moved to its maximum level of $5.95 on Aug 15, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $2.10 to $2.75, bringing its market capitalization at about $29.07M. Grillit Inc, formerly Holdings Energy Inc., is a public corporation that discovers, invests and or acquires development-stage with solutions, clean technologies and eco-friendly products that serve the global alternative energy sector.



Has GRLT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. (OTCBB:CTLE) traded at $0.06 with a total volume of 1.53M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 722,550.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.05 and above $1.52. It floated in a range of $0.058 to $0.068. Its market capitalization now moved to about $10.75M. Nano Labs Corp. focuses on the acquisition of coatings and laminates made from nanotechnology for its own use or licensing to others. The company was formerly known as Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. and changed its name to Nano Labs Corp. in April 2012.



Is CTLE a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) recently recorded a gain of 3.86% and was moving within a range of $0.14 -$0.15. Its current trading price is $0.148. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.02 on Dec 28, 2012 and $0.22 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 1.20M shares, versus an average volume of 2.98M shares. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being. It is a biotechnology and life technology company.



Will NVLX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



META POWER INTL INC (OTCMKTS:MTPR) bringing its market capitalization around $11.22M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 2.77M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 577,598.00 shares. The share price after opening at $0.01, made a high of $0.01 and hovered above $0.004, while its recent trading price was $0.0055. MetaPower International, Inc. operates as a management-consulting and technology company in North America. The company offers Noble Production, a suite of automated processes and attendant services that provide heavy industrial facilities with the tools necessary to guide the evolution of their organization and its culture.



What MTPR Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



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