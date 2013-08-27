Worth Watching Stocks: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), L Brands Inc (NYSE:LTD), Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), L Brands Inc (NYSE:LTD), Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).



Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) decreased -0.23% and closed at $59.70 on a traded volume of 1.37 million shares, in comparison to 1.26million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 26.3%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $13.32billion and its total outstanding shares are 223.07million.



Will HOG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures heavyweight cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates through two segments: the Motorcycles segment and the Financial Services segment.



Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) soared 0.14% and closed at $55.64 on a traded volume of 1.36 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.59 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 15.8%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $55.43 and $56.20.



Will DLPH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Delphi Automotive PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures vehicle components; and provides electrical and electronic, power train, safety, and thermal technology solutions for the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide.



L Brands Inc (NYSE:LTD) dropped -1.25% and closed at $58.47. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.43%. The 52-week range for the stock is $42.49 and $61.36 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $59.49. Its introductory price for the day was $59.20, with the overall traded volume of 1.35million shares.



Will LTD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of women’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories.



Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) after opening its shares at the price of $66.58, dropped -1.00% to close at $66.00 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.35 million shares, in comparison to 2.63million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $50.21 and $70.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $66.81.



Will COF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association (COBNA); and Capital One, National Association (CONA), which provide various financial products and services in the United States.



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