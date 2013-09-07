Worth Watching Stocks - Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:SQQQ), Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).



Hologic, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOLX) ended higher +0.80% and complete the day at $21.39. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.74 million. After opening at $21.24, the stock hit as high as $21.50. However, it traded between $18.45 and $23.96 over the last twelve months.



Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women. The company’s Breast Health segment offers full field digital mammography, C-View, screen-film mammography, computer aided detection, Trident specimen radiography



For How Long HOLX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ProShares Trust UltraPro Short QQQ ETF(NASDAQ:SQQQ) closed yesterday at $22.43, a -0.58% decrease. Around 3.32 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.28 million shares. The company is now valued at around $218.83 million.



The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to three times the inverse (-3x) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 IndexÂ®. The fund invests in derivatives that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should have similar daily return characteristics as three times the inverse (-3x) of the daily return of the index.



Has SQQQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Viacom, Inc.(NASDAQ:VIAB) moved +0.48 percent higher at $80.29 and traded between $79.00 and $81.06 after opening the day at $80.53. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.08%, which stands at 1.83% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 52.24%.



Viacom Inc. operates as an entertainment content company in the United States and internationally. The company connects with audiences through compelling content on television, motion picture, online, and mobile platforms. It operates in two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.



For How Long VIAB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Celgene Corporation(NASDAQ:CELG) shares rose, gaining +0.95 percent to close at $146.97. The stock is up around 87.29% this year and 104.01% for the last 12 months. Around 3.22million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 2.33 million shares.



Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases in the United States and Europe. Its commercial stage products include REVLIMID, a drug to treat multiple myeloma and transfusion-dependent anemia; VIDAZA, a nucleoside analog to treat intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and acute myeloid leukemia.



Why Should Investors Buy CELG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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