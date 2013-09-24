Worth Watching Stocks - MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP), READEN HOLDING CORP(OTCMKTS:RHCO), Mimvi, Inc.(OTCBB:MIMV), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP), READEN HOLDING CORP(OTCMKTS:RHCO), Mimvi, Inc.(OTCBB:MIMV), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ)



MediSwipe Inc(OTCMKTS:MWIP) shares traded up +0.77% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0395 recently.



The share price of MWIP is currently trading within the range of $0.04 to $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 445.46 million. MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States.



What was the Moving Force behind MWIP On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on MWIP



READEN HOLDING CORP(OTCMKTS:RHCO) shares traded up +6.67% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0960 recently. The share price of MWIP is currently trading within the range of $0.08 to $0.10. Company’s beta value stands at -5.71 points.



Nokia’s current trading volume is 513,839.00, while its average volume is 8,556.00 shares. Readen Holding Corp., a development stage company intends to provide investment and financial services. Readen Holding Corp. was formerly known as Wellux International Inc. and changed its name to Readen Holding Corp. in August, 2011. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.



For How Long RHCO Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Mimvi, Inc.(OTCBB:MIMV) is trading with an drop of -5.80%, along with the trading price of $0.130 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.14.



MIMV recently gained a volume of 948,250.00 shares, while its average volume is 298,347.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.05- $0.72, while today, up until 1:10PM, its minimum price was $0.12. Mimvi, Inc., a technology company, develops algorithms and technology for mobile applications and mobile Internet related technology to consumers and business enterprises.



Why Should Investors Buy MIMV After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) stock hit its highest price at $0.31, after starting its trade at $0.31. Company reported a decrease of -7.35% at the price of $0.290recently and its current day range is from $0.27 to $0.31.



EXMCQ total market capitalization remained $27.27 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 93.23 million. Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide. It transports various types of cargo, including iron ore, coal and grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, and sugar and scrap metal.



Will EXMCQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/