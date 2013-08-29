Worth Watching Stocks - Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS), CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS:PTAH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS), CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS), PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH)



Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP) gained volume of 2.91 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 7.07 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.70 - $14.44 and the day range was $6.07 - $6.27.The stock opened the session at $6.18, remained amid the day range of $6.07 - $6.27, and closed the session at $6.13. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.65% in previous trading session. Molycorp, Inc. produces and sells rare earth and rare metal materials in the United States and internationally. The company?s Resources segment extracts rare earth minerals, including rare earth concentrates; rare earth oxides (REO), such as lanthanum, cerium, neodymium, praseodymium, and yttrium; heavy rare earth concentrates, which include samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, and others.



Has MCP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) traded 616,518 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.81 - $15.42. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.51%, while its closing price stayed at $11.90. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.31 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -11.27%.



For How Long PHYS will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CYS Investments Inc (NYSE:CYS) volume of the stock was 2.87 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 3.41 million shares. The stock plunged -0.54% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $7.77. The stock traded 2.87 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 3.41 million shares. CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company created with the objective of achieving consistent risk-adjusted investment income. The Company invests in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) collateralized by fixed rate single-family residential mortgage loans (typically 15, 20 or 30 years), adjustable-rate mortgage loans (ARMs), which typically have coupon rates that reset monthly, or hybrid ARMs.



Why Should Investors Buy CYS After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH) traded with volume of 68.34 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 69.32 million shares. The stock decreased -21.05% and finished the trading at $0.0015. The beta of the stock remained -1.70. PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia.



Will LPR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/