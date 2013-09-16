Worth Watching Stocks - Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), Unilever Plc (ADR) (NYSE:UL), Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc (NYSE:HOT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL), Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), Unilever plc (ADR) (NYSE:UL), Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc (NYSE:HOT)



Newell Rubbermaid Inc. (NYSE:NWL) increased 1.16% and closed at $26.93 on a traded volume of 1.02 million shares, in comparison to 2.37 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 20.93%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $7.76 billion and its total outstanding shares are 288.00 million. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in six segments: Home Solutions, Writing, Tools, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, and Specialty.



What was the Moving Force behind NWL On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NWL



Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) soared 0.89% and closed at $70.12 on a traded volume of 1.01 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.06million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 4.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $69.31 and $70.16. Stryker Corporation, a medical technology company, provides reconstructive, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products for doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.



For How Long SYK will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Unilever plc (ADR) (NYSE:UL) jumped up 1.21% and closed at $39.29. So far in three months, the stock is down -4.68%. The 52-week range for the stock is $35.96 and $43.88 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $39.32. Its introductory price for the day was $39.10, with the overall traded volume of 1.02 million shares. Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Refreshment, and Home Care.



For How Long UL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc (NYSE:HOT) after opening its shares at the price of $68.08, dropped -0.22% to close at $68.08 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.01 million shares, in comparison to 1.35 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $50.22 and $70.16 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $68.45. Its introductory price for the day was $68.29. Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. operates as a hotel and leisure company worldwide. The company operates luxury and upscale full-service hotels, resorts, residences, retreats, select-service hotels, and extended stay hotels under the St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, W, Westin, Le Méridien, Sheraton, Four Points, and Element brand names.



Will HOT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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