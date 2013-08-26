Worth Watching Stocks: NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG), Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG), Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)



NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) opened its shares at the price of $26.46 for the day. Its closing price was $26.32 after losing -0.19% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.97 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.71million shares. The beta of NRG stands at0.74.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is an integrated wholesale power generation and retail electricity company in the United States.



Will NRG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) percentage change plunged -0.55% to close at $49.01 with the total traded volume of 2.97 million shares, and average volume of 3.14 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $35.28 - $65.75, while its day lowest price was $48.76 and it hit its day highest price at $49.95.



Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refiners and marketers in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy TSO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) started its trading session with the price of $58.45 and closed at $58.11. PSX’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.95 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.93 million shares. Day range of the stock was $57.94 -$59.24.



Phillips 66 operates as an independent downstream energy company. The company operates in three segments: Refining and Marketing (R&M), Midstream, and Chemicals.



Can Investors Bet on PSX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) ended its day with the loss of -0.42% and closed at the price of $114.27 after opening at $115.00. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2,952,123 shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.99 million shares.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities.



Why Should Investors Buy BRK.B After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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