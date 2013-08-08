Worth Watching Stocks - Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB:OBJE), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB:OBJE), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND)



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) opened at the price of $0.16, touched its highest price of the day at $0.16 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.159 at 2:02PM.



In the previous 3 months it gain +25.1%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 3.02M shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 2.08M shares. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being.



Is NVLX a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Obscene Jeans Corp. (OTCBB:OBJE) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.72, starting its day trade with a price of $0.54. Its most recent trading price was 6.03 at 2:03PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.25- $3.90, while today, up until 2:03PM, its minimum price was $0.54. Deutsche Telekom recently added a volume of 431,944.00 shares, versus its average volume of 196,409.00 shares. OBJ Enterprises, Inc., a development stage company, focuses to design, develop, manufacture, market, wholesale, distribute, and sell a women?s line of ?Obscene Brand jeans?.



For How Long OBJE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) During the last 5 day’s it gained +5.71%, while its last one month’s performance stands at -6.33%. The company’s traded volume is 533,381.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 320,326.00 shares. Montalvo Spirits Inc., formerly Advanced Cloud Storage, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company develops, markets and distributes alcoholic beverages with initial offering being the Montalvo Tequila, primarily in the United States.



What TQLA Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.01, starting its day trade with a price of $0.01 and reported an a decrease of -11.50%. Its most recent trading price was $0.0100 at 2:10PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.01 - $0.85 while today, up until 2:10PM, its minimum price was $0.01. Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



Will BRND Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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