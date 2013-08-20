Worth Watching Stocks - Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC), Discount Dental Materials Inc (OTCBB:DDOO), Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTSC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC), Discount Dental Materials Inc (OTCBB:DDOO), Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTSC)



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) gained 2.05% recently, while trading on 879,856.00 shares at the price of $0.149. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.02 on Dec 28, 2012 and was moved to its maximum level of $0.22 on May 14, 2013. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.14 to $0.15, bringing its market capitalization at about $75.98M. Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries, that brings to market scientifically derived products designed to improve the health and well-being. It is a biotechnology and life technology company. Nuvilex manufactures, directly or indirectly through independent contractors Cinnergen, Cinnechol, Infinitink (and related private label ink products), and Talysn Scar Cream.



For How Long NVLX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC) loss of -7.32% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.380 with a total volume of 298,812.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 104,853.00 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.04 and above $1.84. It floated in a range of $0.37 to $0.42 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of -0.44. Unisource Corp. is based in United States.



For How Long USRC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Discount Dental Materials Inc (OTCBB:DDOO) recently recorded a fall of -17.05% and was moving within a range of $1.05 -$1.40. Its current trading price is $1.07. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.13 on Dec 19, 2012 and $2.65 was the best price in the same period. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 219,200.00 shares, versus an average volume of 10,158.00 shares. Discount Dental Materials, Inc. (DDM), is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on selling disposable dental supply products at discount prices over the Internet. The Company focuses on selling a limited number of products including burs (modern dental drills that can rotate at up to 800,000 revolutions per minute (rpm), and generally use hard metal rotary files). Dental burs come in a variety of shapes designed for specific applications.



Why Should Investors Buy DDOO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Patriot Scientific Corporation (OTCMKTS:PTSC) loss of -10.62% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $40.92M. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 1.40M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 251,700.00 shares. The share price after opening at $0.11, made a high of $0.11 and hovered above $0.10, while its recent trading price was $0.101. Patriot Scientific Corporation (PTSC) is an intellectual-property licensing company covering the design of microprocessor chips and it also provides data sharing and secure data solutions. Chips with the Company’s technology are used throughout the world in products ranging from computers and cameras to printers, automobiles and industrial devices.



Will PTSC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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