Worth Watching Stocks - NXP Semiconductors NV(NASDAQ:NXPI),SINA Corp(NASDAQ:SINA), Hologic, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOLX) ,Electronic Arts Inc.(NASDAQ:EA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NXP Semiconductors NV(NASDAQ:NXPI),SINA Corp(NASDAQ:SINA), Hologic, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOLX) ,Electronic Arts Inc.(NASDAQ:EA)



NXP Semiconductors NV(NASDAQ:NXPI) remained a bull for the day as it reported upward momentum of +0.24% and closed at $37.74 after gaining total volume of 4.01 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $37.83. So far, the company’s stock is up 20.88% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 20.92%. NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It provides integrated circuits (ICs) and discrete semiconductors.



What was the Moving Force behind NXPI On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NXPI



SINA Corp(NASDAQ:SINA) reported the decline of -3.66% and closed at $ 80.00 with the total traded volume of 3.87M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 84.60. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 5.33 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $41.14 - $87.86, while during last trade its minimum price was $79.30 and it gained its highest price of $84.78. SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People?s Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including news, sporting events news, automobile-related news, business news coverage and personal finance columns, entertainment news and events.



Has SINA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hologic, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOLX) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 1.08% and closed at the price of $20.51 after opening at $20.41. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.8 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.17 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $20.19, while it touched its highest price for the day at $20.59. HOLX beta value stands at 1.21 points. Hologic, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women.



For How Long HOLX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Electronic Arts Inc.(NASDAQ:EA) reported the added of +1.09%, to close at $26.96, with the overall traded volume of 3.67 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 20.2%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.80 and $28.13 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.32. Its introductory price for the day was $27.04. Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes game software content and services for video game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic readers, and the Internet.



Will EA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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