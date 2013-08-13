Worth Watching Stocks - Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NU), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NU), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)



Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened the session at $58.44, remained amid the day range of $57.72 - $58.98, and closed the session at $58.17. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.27% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 3.29 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.36 million shares. Phillips 66 operates as an independent downstream energy company. The company operates in three segments: Refining and Marketing (R&M), Midstream, and Chemicals. The R&M segment purchases, refines, markets, and transports crude oil and petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. This segment also engages in the power generation operations.



Has PSX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) traded with volume of 3.27 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 3.39 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $45.87 - $63.24. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.58% and closed its session at $53.06. The market capitalization of the stock remained 15.13 billion. Coach, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of handbags, accessories, wearables, footwear, jewelry, sunwear, travel bags, watches, and fragrances for women and men in the United States and internationally. The company offers women handbags, as well as business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, and totes for men.



Has COH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NU) exchanged 3.26 million shares and the average volume remained 1.80 million shares. The stock dropped -1.18% and closed the session at $48.64. The beta of the stock remained 1.13 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.30. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 318.19 million. Northeast Utilities, a public utility company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy delivery business. It operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Other.



Why Should Investors Buy NU After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) gained volume of 3.25 million shares, while the average volume remained 4.50 million shares. The stock decreased -0.59% and finished the session Monday at $97.04. The EPS of the stock remained 5.46. The one month of the stock was -4.47% and three month trend remained negative -3.15%. McDonald?s Corporation franchises and operates McDonald's restaurants in the United States, Europe, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, and Latin America. Its restaurants offer various food items, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages.



Will MCD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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