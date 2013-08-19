Worth Watching Stocks - PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGF), iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWI), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGF), iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWI), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)



PowerShares Fin. Preferred Port. (ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGF) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.59% and closed at $16.92 after gaining total volume of 1.05 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $17.00. So far, the company’s stock is down -7.44% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -8.19%.PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.



Has PGF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWI) reported the gain of 1.45% and closed at $ 13.99 with the total traded volume of 1.07M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 13.93. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 759.66 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $11.30- $14.63, while during last trade its minimum price was $13.92 and it gained its highest price of $14.01. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 2.27%. iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index).



For How Long EWI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of +4.03% and closed at the price of $3.87 after opening at $3.87. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.05 million shares, as compared o its average volume of 2.91 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $3.70, while it touched its highest price for the day at $3.91. SOL beta value stands at 3.33 points. ReneSola Ltd (ReneSola), incorporated on March 17, 2006, is a global manufacturer of solar wafers and producer of solar power products based in the People's Republic of China.



For How Long SOL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) reported the drop of -2.20%, to close at $3.11, with the overall traded volume of 1.03 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -11.14%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.83 and $5.89 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.18. Its introductory price for the day was $3.15. Cincinnati Bell Inc is a full-service provider of data and voice communications services over wireline and wireless networks, a full-service provider of data center colocation and related managed services, and a reseller of information technology (IT) and telephony equipment.



Will CBB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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