Worth Watching Stocks - RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD), Windstream Corporation (NASDAQ:WIN), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), JetBlue Airways Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD), Windstream Corporation (NASDAQ:WIN), News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA), JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)



RF Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFMD) opened the session at $5.01, remained amid the day range of $4.90 - $5.05, and closed the session at $4.92. The stock showed a negative performance of 4.92% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 4.03 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.28 million shares. RF Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of radio frequency (RF) solutions for original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers in wireless and wired communications applications in the United States and internationally.



Has RFMD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Windstream Corporation (NASDAQ:WIN) traded with volume of 4.07 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 7.70 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $7.50 - $11.04. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.12% and closed its session at $8.23. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.88 billion. Windstream Corporation provides communications and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers managed services and cloud computing services to businesses, as well as broadband, voice, and video services to consumers primarily in rural markets.



Has WIN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) exchanged 3.94 million shares and the average volume remained 10.29 million shares. The stock +0.44% and closed the session at $15.90. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 578.50 million. News Corporation provides media and information services focusing on the creation and distribution of authoritative and engaging content to consumers worldwide. Its services include news and information, digital real estate, book publishing, digital education, and sports programming and pay-TV distribution. News Corporation was formerly known as New Newscorp Inc. and changed its name on June 28, 2013.



Will NWSA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) gained volume of 3.84 million shares, while the average volume remained 3.00 million shares. The stock advanced +1.44% and finished the session Wednesday at $6.36. The EPS of the stock remained 0.29 The one month of the stock was -1.55% and three month trend remained negative -2.75%. JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger airline company, provides air transportation services. The company also provides in-flight entertainment for commercial aircraft, including live in-seat satellite television, digital satellite radio, wireless aircraft data link service, and cabin surveillance systems; and voice communication, and data connectivity services for commercial and general aviation aircraft.



Why Should Investors Buy JBLU After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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