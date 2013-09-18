Worth Watching Stocks - Santo Mining Corp(OTCBB:SANP), CodeSmart Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ITEN), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Santo Mining Corp (OTCBB:SANP), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:ITEN), WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN)



Santo Mining Corp (OTCBB:SANP) opened at the price of $0.06, along with 31,439.00shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.07 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.0720.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it gained almost 2.13% In the previous 3 months it scored +47.45%. Santo Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. Its properties are located in the prolific and prospective Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. Santo Mining Corporation (Santo Mining), formerly Santo Pita Corporation, is a development-stage company. The Company is a junior minerals exploration and development company. Santo Mining focuses on gold production opportunities in the Dominican Republic.



Is SANP a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:ITEN)stock recently hit highest its price at $2.65, starting its day trade with a price of $2.35 and reported an increase of 2.17%. Its most recent trading price was $2.35 at 2:36 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $1.60 - $7.95, while today, up until 2:36PM EDT, its minimum price was $2.15. CodeSmart recently added a volume of 63,840.00 shares, versus its average volume of 168,217.00 shares. CodeSmart Holdings, Inc., formerly First Independence Corp., is a development-stage company. The Company provides on-line education for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals and also educates new healthcare professionals coming into the field.



For How Long ITEN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH) remained among the bulls/bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 1.45% recently.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 23.89%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +34.62%. The company’s traded volume is 3.18 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 507,286.00 shares.



For How Long WMIH’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright outlook/diminishing overview as it lost -11.49% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the green/red with the plummet of -2.71%. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. SigNature DNA, Cashield, DNANet and BioMaterial Genotyping, its anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions, are used in industries, including cash-in-transit (transport and storage of banknotes), homeland security, textiles and apparel,



What APDN’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



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