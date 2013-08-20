Worth Watching Stocks - SPDR S&P Homebuilders (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XHB), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPDR S&P Homebuilders (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XHB), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT)



SPDR S&P Homebuilders (ETF) (NYSEARCA:XHB) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -2.31% and closed at $28.32 after gaining total volume of 9.25 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $28.89. So far, the company’s stock is down -12.65% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -2.41%.SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.



Has XHB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) reported the decline of -0.23% and closed at $ 75.21with the total traded volume of 9.18M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 75.49. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 109.87 Billion.

The 52-week price range of the stock remained $55.98 - $81.56, while during last trade its minimum price was $75.18 and it gained its highest price of $76.44. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -4.76%. The Home Depot, Inc. (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates The Home Depot stores, which are full-service, warehouse-style stores. The Home Depot stores sell an assortment of building materials, home improvement and lawn and garden products and provide a number of services.



Has HD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.92% and closed at the price of $24.77 after opening at $25.58. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 9.15 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.11million shares.

During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $24.74, while it touched its highest price for the day at $25.58. CHK beta value stands at 1.53 points. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Chesapeake) is a natural gas and oil exploration and production company. Chesapeake is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of properties for the production of natural gas and oil from underground reservoirs.



Why Should Investors Buy CHK After theRecentFall?Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treas.Bond (ETF) (NYSEARCA:TLT) reported the drop of -0.87%, to close at $102.47, with the overall traded volume of 9.02 million shares.

So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -12.46%. The 52-week range for the stock is $102.21 and $127.72 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $103.01. Its introductory price for the day was $102.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.



Will TLT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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