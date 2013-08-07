Worth Watching Stocks - Stocks in the Spotlight - Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT)



Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) gained volume of 13.38 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.87 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.66 - $23.06 and the day range was $8.96 - $9.23.The stock opened the session at $9.12, remained amid the day range of $8.96 - $9.23, and closed the session at $9.20. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.33% in previous trading session. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits.



Has SRC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) traded 4.44 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.55 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $18.88 - $49.47. The stock was a bear and dropped -3.76%, while its closing price stayed at $42.98. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.45 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +9.5%. Tenet Healthcare Corporation, an investor-owned health care services company, owns and operates acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging centers, urgent care centers, and related health care facilities in the United States. The company?s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology services, respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.



Has THC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) volume of the stock was 4.41 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.98 million shares. The stock boosted +2.04% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $45.92. The stock traded 4.41 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.98 million shares. HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer in the United States. It produces light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, liquefied petroleum gas, fuel oil, and specialty and modified asphalt.



Will HFC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Weatherford International Ltd (NYSE:WFT) traded with volume of 4.36 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.39 million shares. The stock decreased -0.28% and finished the trading at $14.42. The market capitalization of the stock remained 10.97 billion. The beta of the stock remained 1.97. Weatherford International Ltd. provides equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. It offers artificial lift systems, which include progressing cavity pumps, reciprocating rod lift systems, gas lift systems, hydraulic lift systems, plunger lift systems, hybrid lift systems, and wellhead systems.



Will WFT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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