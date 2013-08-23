Worth Watching Stocks - Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP), Bank of Ireland (ADR) (NYSE:IRE), Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO), Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP), Bank of Ireland (ADR) (NYSE:IRE), Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO), Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)



Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:STP) opened the session at $1.17, remained amid the day range of $1.16 - $1.21, and closed the session at $1.17. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.87% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.21 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.60 million shares. Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd., a solar energy company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of photovoltaic (PV) products. It offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon PV cells.



For How Long STP’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Bank of Ireland (ADR) (NYSE:IRE) traded with volume of 1.21 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 458,739 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.98 - $12.17. The stock showed a positive movement of +8.66% and closed its session at $12.17. The market capitalization of the stock remained 9.16 billion. The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland provides a range of banking and other financial services to consumer and business banking sectors in Ireland and internationally. Its deposit products include current accounts, interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, demand and time deposits.



For How Long IRE will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) exchanged 1.22 million shares and the average volume remained 1.19 million shares. The stock dropped -5.17% and closed the session at $2.75. The beta of the stock remained 1.87 and the EPS of the stock remained -6.87. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 77.86 million. Frontline Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of oil tankers. The company provides seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products, as well as raw materials, such as coal and iron ore.



Why Should Investors Buy FRO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) gained volume of 1.19 million shares, while the average volume remained 406,934 shares. The stock advanced +4.09% and finished the session Thursday at $17.06. The EPS of the stock remained 0.60. The one month of the stock was -3.78% and three month trend remained positive +7.57%. Aircastle Limited engages in the acquisition, lease, and sale of commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines worldwide. The company also makes investments in various aviation assets, including debt investments secured by commercial jet aircraft.



Why Should Investors Buy AYR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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