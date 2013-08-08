Worth Watching Stocks - Telefonica S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:TEF), Apollo Residential Mortgage Inc (NYSE:AMTG), USEC Inc. (NYSE:USU), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telefonica S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:TEF), Apollo Residential Mortgage Inc (NYSE:AMTG), USEC Inc. (NYSE:USU), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)



Telefonica S.A. (ADR) (NYSE:TEF) opened the session at $14.31, remained amid the day range of $14.29 - $14.46, and closed the session at $14.46. The stock showed a positive performance of +1.62% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.06 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.42 million shares. Telefónica, S.A. provides fixed and mobile communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services, as well as mobile payment solutions.



For How Long TEF’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Apollo Residential Mortgage Inc (NYSE:AMTG) traded with volume of 1.03 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 611,344 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.40 - $23.59. The stock showed a negative movement of -2.12% and closed its session at $15.22. The market capitalization of the stock remained 592.60 million. Apollo Residential Mortgage, Inc. operates as a residential real estate trust that invests in, finances, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.



Has AMTG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



USEC Inc. (NYSE:USU) exchanged 1.03 million shares and the average volume remained 1.07 million shares. The stock escalated +3.98% and closed the session at $18.31. The beta of the stock remained 1.80 and the EPS of the stock remained -246.09. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 5.00 million. USEC Inc., an energy company, engages in the supply of low enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.



Will USU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) gained volume of 1.03 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.37 million shares. The stock decreased -0.42% and finished the session Wednesday at $14.35. The EPS of the stock remained 0.80. The one month of the stock was +6.14% and three month trend remained positive +53.8%. CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States.



Will CNO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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