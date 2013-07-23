Worth Watching Stocks - Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), GLOBALGRP INV HLDGS (OTCMKTS:GIHI), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY), HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY), GLOBALGRP INV HLDGS (OTCMKTS:GIHI), D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF)



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) opened at the price of $22.96, touched its highest price of the day at $23.10 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $23.08 by scoring -0.87% at 1:42PM.



In the previous 3 months it decline -7.68%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 107,006.00 shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 93,899.00 shares. Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra) telecommunications and information services company providing telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers.



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS:HRTPY) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.37, starting its day trade with a price of $0.36 and reported an a increase of +1.70%. Its most recent trading price was 0.359 at 1:41PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.35- $0.37, while today, up until 1:41PM, its minimum price was $0.35. Tesco PLC recently added a volume of 698,468.00 shares, versus its average volume of 738,086.00 shares. HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



GLOBALGRP INV HLDGS (OTCMKTS:GIHI) During the last 5 day’s it declined -33.33%, while its last one month’s performance stands at+-33.33%. The company’s traded volume is 9.26M shares, as compared to its average volume of 32.18M shares. GlobalGroup Investment Holdings Inc. designs and develops application software. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Plano, Texas.



D.E. MASTER BLENDERS (OTCMKTS:DEMBF) stock recently hit highest its price at $16.31, starting its day trade with a price of $16.27 and reported an a increase of +0.12%. Its most recent trading price was $16.28 at 1:48PM. 52 week price range of the company is $10.30 - $16.63, while today, up until 1:48PM, its minimum price was $3.50 Bayside Corp recently added a volume of 255,344.00 shares, versus its average volume of 163,941.00 shares. D.E MASTER BLENDERS 1753 N.V. produces and sells coffee and tea products for retail and out of home markets in Europe, Brazil, Australia, Thailand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments.



