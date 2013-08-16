Worth Watching Stocks - U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), the Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)



U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) decreased -0.54% and closed at $36.77 on a traded volume of 5.78 million shares, in comparison to 7.60 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 15.12%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $67.64 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.84 billion. U.S. Bancorp (U.S. Bancorp) is a multi-state financial services holding company. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management services.



Has USB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) plunged -1.96% and closed at $51.97 on a traded volume of 5.64 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.73 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 3.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $51.51 and $52.48. CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company has operations in segments, which include Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Broadcasting and Outdoor. During the year ended December 31, 2011.



Has CBS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) dropped down -1.59% and closed at $37.15. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.12%. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.45 and $38.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $37.43. Its introductory price for the day was $37.37, with the overall traded volume of 5.69 million shares. The Dow Chemical Company combines the power of science and technology to passionately innovate what is essential to human progress. The Company connects chemistry and innovation with the principles of sustainability to help address many of the problems.



Why Should Investors Buy DOW After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) after opening its shares at the price of $46.30, dropped -2.13% to close at $45.54 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.61 million shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $30.49 and $53.95 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $46.34. Its introductory price for the day was $46.30. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index).



Will DXJ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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