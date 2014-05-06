Worth While Nature Photography From Passionate Photographer, Dennis Frates

Wilsonville, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- "If I had to start over, I'd pursue photography - probably to the exclusion of acting" Actress Jessica Lange said. That is the kind of passion that photography can evoke, and that exactly is the passion that Dennis Frates carries within himself.



There is also a class of people who are passionate towards nature photography, but might not have the time or inclination to pursue it. For such consumers, there is the option to buy nature photography. However, to make the decision as to which photographer to buy nature photography from can be challenging. Anyway, this is not the case when there are photographers like Dennis Frates around. He has to his credit six photography books published. He has also embraced, as the sole photographer, 26 nature calendars. His passion for nature photography shows through evidently in his work, and if one wants to buy nature photography, he is the one to go to. He has travelled extensively across US and many tropical areas. Some of them include Kalgin Island, Mount McKinley, Shoup Bay and Tangle Lake, among others, in Alaska; Antelope Canyon, Cathedral Rock, Lee’s Ferry and Sedona among others in Arizona; Alabama Hills, Bodie Ghost Town, Burney Falls and Devil’s Postpile in California among others. There are many other states where Frates has travelled and shot extensively. The most detailed coverage is of the state of Oregon. Since that is his home, the coverage includes all areas in Oregon.



So next time consumers want to buy nature photography, they know where to get it from.



For more information, visit http://www.fratesphoto.com/



About Dennis Frates Photography

Dennis Frates needs no introduction to those passionately follow nature photography. Dennis Frates is a highly published photographer. He has six photography books and 26 sole photographer nature calendars to his credit. What started at age 14, when, after saving for a long time, Dennis Frates bought his first camera for $100.00; has given way to publishing hundreds of images annually for almost 30 years. In his own words, what drove him towards photography is this: “I’ve always yearned to bring emotion to my life, and to that of others. Photography allows me to do this. Now, with a staggering amount of work, my photographs have made the pages of National Geographic, Sierra Club, and Audubon.”



Media Contact

10759 SW Wellington Lane

Wilsonville, OR 97070 USA

Phone toll free: 866-657-2717

Local phone: 503-685-9826

http://www.fratesphoto.com/