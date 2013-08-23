WORX Group Offers Promotional Solutions with Its Range of Ad Specialties in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- WORX Group offers a wide range of promotional solutions from their ad specialties in Murfreesboro. At WORX Group, they offer embroidered short sleeved shirts, long sleeved shirts, dress shirts, denim shirts, golf shirts, sweatshirts, kids’ clothes, caps, jackets, bags, aprons, blankets, towels. These are used for marketing their serving brand and also as tools for brand promotion.



As an ideal way of brand promotion, the company provides a well known effective and worthy way to promote and market any brand for their clients. With a strong foundation laid out, WORX Group Ad Specialties Smyrna is considered the most creative and innovative way of making and creating brand awareness integrated into the market and hence, into their business.



One of the representatives of WORX Group stated, “Here at the WORX Group, we have been proudly serving Murfreesboro Tennessee and nearby areas for almost twenty years. Through these years, we have been creating products that are rich in brand and expression for our customers. We specialize in screen printing and embroidering T-shirts, caps, jackets, polo’s, uniforms and ad specialties for customers all over Tennessee.”



The company also offers screen printing solutions for their clients. Their screen printing in Murfreesboro provides garment decoration and consistently leaves an appealing brand promotion. Being the most innovative and creative in screen printing in the industry, they help in maintaining brand loyalty and customer retention among the prospects. Screen printing is also a cost-effective solution in personalizing a large number of clothing as well as other promotional products.



About WORX Group

The WORX Group have been screen printing and embroidering T-shirts, caps, jackets, polo’s, uniforms and offers high end ad specialties in Murfreesboro Tennessee. They have been proud at serving Murfreesboro Tennessee and the nearby areas for almost twenty years. Over these years, they have been consistently creating quality products that are rich in brand and expression for their clients. At WORX Group, they aim to achieve client satisfaction with their products and services.



To know more, please visit: http://worxgroup.net/about-the-worx-group.html



Contact Detail

Contact Person Name: Troy Pippin

The WORX Group

1710 Memorial Blvd - Suite 230

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Number: 615.848.1115

Email ID: troy@worxgroup.net