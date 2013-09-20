WORX Group Offers Screen Printed Ad Specialties for Brands to Have Lasting Brand Impression

Murfreesboro, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- WORX Group offers screen printed Ad specialties for a lasting brand impression. Their comprehensive range of Ad specialties in Murfreesboro can be used for advertising to the targeted niche while providing a lasting value to the recipient. They make use of screen printing on a variety of materials like giveaways that are best used as means of establishing interaction with people and a good way of reminding them of a brand, service or message every time.



Promotional items are both practical and beneficial as these are more useful and have a higher perceived value while these are kept for a longer time by the clients and prospects. WORX Group has been screen printing t-shirts, caps, jackets, polos and uniforms and offers all sorts of Ad specialties in Lavergne for branding purposes.



They also offer Ad specialties in Smyrna with printed brand name, logo or branding message that can be used to foster customer goodwill for better chances of customer retention. Apart from that, it is also a handy tool to improve public relations, generate new customers, introduce new products and promote customer referrals. These Ad specialties can design with graphics on clothing such as T-shirts that will serve as walking billboards to promote a certain brand.



The great thing about these inexpensive ad specialties is that they can help you gain more impressions than other advertising methods and strategies that are of higher cost value too. They embrace screen printing in Murfreesboro to create the most eye-catching graphics. Items branded with screen printing techniques tend to broaden creative possibilities for them as well as the client.



About WORX Group

WORX Group screen prints and embroiders short sleeved t-shirts, long sleeved t-shirts, dress shirts, denim shirts, golf shirts, sweatshirts, kids clothes, caps, jackets, bags, aprons, blankets, towels and almost anything else that can be laid flat and will hold ink or are a go for stitches. Beside screen printing and embroidery, they also have experienced specialty product personnel who are there to assist in getting everything else done and in place. Whether you are looking for travel mugs, key chains, can cozies, ink pens, trophies, calendars, mouse pads, organizers, padfolios, calculators, license plates, coasters, watches, plaques, paper weights, bandanas, pet accessories, lanyards, flash lights, tools, knives, post it notes, golf accessories and so much more, then you have come to the right place.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.worxgroup.net/about-the-worx-group.html



Contact Details:

Contact Person: Troy Pippin

The WORX Group

1710 Memorial Blvd - Suite 230

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Phone/Fax: 615.848.1115

Email ID: troy@worxgroup.net