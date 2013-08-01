WORX Group Offers Unique, Visually Appealing Ad Specialties

Murfreesboro, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- WORX Group offers a range of ad specialties in Murfreesboro from anything to everything including pens, calendars, cups, mugs, T-shirts, etc. used in marketing and brand promotions. Their range of ad specialties in Smyrna can be used for niche marketing, which deals with advertising or creating brand awareness to the audiences. They provide an effective and fun way to promote and market brand for their clients.



Their range of ad specialties in Murfreesboro is a unique way to involve the company’s products or services for promotion and branding to achieve a marketing objective. One can use various tools or advertising mediums like printing logo or a message on a fabric or a solid surface like that of a mug, pen, etc. These are not only attractive but are also a cost-effective way of reaching target audiences.



Among the other services that they offer, screen printing adds great value to promotional activities. Screen printing in Murfreesboro leaves clients and targeted customers with a vibrant and visually appealing promotional product that helps with brand or product reinforcement. Screen printing is also a cost-effective solution in personalizing a large number of clothing and other promotional products.



Screen printed products are durable and are made to last longer; thus, allowing the company to enjoy the maximum advertising value. WORX Group has been serving Murfreesboro Tennessee and the surrounding areas for almost twenty years by creating products that are high in quality and expression for their clients. They have been screen printing and embroidering t-shirts, caps, jackets, polo’s, uniforms, etc. to be known for ad specialties in Laverne for customers.



About WORX Group

WORX Group screen prints and embroiders short sleeved t-shirts, long sleeved t-shirts, dress shirts, denim shirts, golf shirts, sweatshirts, kids clothes, caps, jackets, bags, aprons, blankets, towels, and almost anything else that can be laid flat and will hold ink or accept stitches. They can help whether someone is looking for travel mugs, key chains, can cozies, ink pens, trophies, calendars, mouse pads, organizers, pad folios, calculators, license plates, coasters, watches, plaques, paper weights, bandanas, pet accessories, lanyards, flash lights, tools, knives, post it notes, golf accessories, etc.



To know more about them please visit http://worxgroup.net



Contact Person: Troy Pippin

The WORX Group

1710 Memorial Blvd - Suite 230

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Phone/Fax: 615.848.1115

Email ID: troy@worxgroup.net