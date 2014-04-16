Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wound Care in Belarus", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Wound care is small in size, with products not being essential for the majority of Belarusian consumers. This means it is not resistant to difficult economic conditions, resulting in decline in volume sales in key products such as sticking plasters/adhesive bandages and gauze, tape and other wound care. In the difficult economic situation, Belarusian consumers remained price-sensitive and continued to trade down to purchasing fewer products, if they consider them non-essential or purchasing...
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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