New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Wound care witnesses further levels of product segmentation in 2013, with manufacturers benefiting from package labelling to position their products with adults, juniors, and child-oriented designs. The intensifying trend of practicing sports, specifically running, in the country represented a growth opportunity for competitors, which started to launch new sports-oriented alternatives, according to the ongoing needs, such as the case of elastic adhesive tape, which has become very popular...
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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